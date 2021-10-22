The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1,815.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Joint were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth $157,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Joint alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. TheStreet lowered The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $82.74 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.