The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,495 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

