The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,628 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.54. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.