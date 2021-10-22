The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Scholastic by 49.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

