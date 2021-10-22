The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Holdings Increased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. The Marcus makes up 4.1% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCS. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 64.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 521.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Marcus by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research cut their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

MCS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,892. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $582.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

