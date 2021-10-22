The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.92.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.
In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock worth $7,712,928. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Progressive stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. 2,542,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.
The Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.