The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock worth $7,712,928. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. 2,542,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

