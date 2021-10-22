The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $24.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 1,690,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,360 shares of company stock worth $1,740,090. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.