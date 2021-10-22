The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REAL. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,090 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

