The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,275,619,000 after buying an additional 537,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,178,991,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

TJX stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

