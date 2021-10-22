Thomas Keck Sells 13,212 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $572,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00.

StepStone Group stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

