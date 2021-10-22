Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

THRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THRN opened at $8.25 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Thorne Healthtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

