Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Iron Mountain makes up about 0.3% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

