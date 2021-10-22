Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$1.90

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.90.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.26. The company has a market cap of C$508.95 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

