Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.35

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.35 and traded as high as $12.75. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 66,715 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 25.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,853,000 after buying an additional 185,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

