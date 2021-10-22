Tiger King Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $67.44 million and $1.65 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00072208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,832.48 or 1.00024580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.73 or 0.06468094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

