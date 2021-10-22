TIM (TIMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.07 million. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TIM’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TIM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of TIM worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

