Toast, Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Toast in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.