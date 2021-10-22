Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. Toast has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

