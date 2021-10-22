Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $51.33 on Monday. Toast has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

