Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $8,406,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR opened at $179.14 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -190.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

