Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $733,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,245 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.