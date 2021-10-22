Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 100 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,548.51 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

