Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $217.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

