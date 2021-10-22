Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.35.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.