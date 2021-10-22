Traders Buy Large Volume of CVS Health Call Options (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 323,253 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,661 call options.

NYSE:CVS opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.