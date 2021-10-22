Trifast (LON:TRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Get Trifast alerts:

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.51. The stock has a market cap of £168.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.