Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,702. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.