TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

TSC stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

