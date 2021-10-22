Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELU. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

