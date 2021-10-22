Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CFO Sells $6,699,371.58 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TFC opened at $63.58 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,983,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.