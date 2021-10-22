Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 79.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $124,983,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Truist Financial by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 466.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,233,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

TFC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,468 shares of company stock worth $13,812,734. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

