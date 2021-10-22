Truist Securiti Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

