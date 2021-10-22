Truist Securiti Comments on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth about $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth about $68,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 893.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 27.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

