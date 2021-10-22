Truist Securiti Comments on Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.