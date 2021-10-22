TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,740. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $634.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

