Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.96. 9,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.