U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYSE USX traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $7.90. 10,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

USX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

