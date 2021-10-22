U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.
NYSE USX traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $7.90. 10,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.33.
USX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.