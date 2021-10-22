Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Tops $1.99 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.67 or 0.00279179 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

