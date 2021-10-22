Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective (down previously from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.