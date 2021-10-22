UBS Group Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $352.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $323.00 to $352.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $339.63 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $362.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $17,487,527. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

