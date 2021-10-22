UBS Group Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $352.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $323.00 to $352.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $339.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $217.67 and a 1 year high of $362.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $17,487,527. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3,320.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

