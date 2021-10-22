UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,099,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 80.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in UBS Group by 357.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 340,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 266,438 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

