UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEOAY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

SEOAY stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

