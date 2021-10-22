UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.02, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

