Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $433.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $470.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.43.

ULTA stock opened at $371.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.80 and its 200-day moving average is $348.29. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

