UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $103,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $78,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $101,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst stock opened at $202.14 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $221.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.