UniLayer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.14 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and $7.14 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00199142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010614 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,547,192 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

