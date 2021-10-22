Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,886 ($50.77) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,142.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £100.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914 in the last three months.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.