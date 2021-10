Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,886 ($50.77) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,142.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £100.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914 in the last three months.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

