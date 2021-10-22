Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Shares of UNP traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.59. 3,785,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,560. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $239.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

