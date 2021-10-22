Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.
Shares of UNP traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.59. 3,785,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,560. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $239.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
