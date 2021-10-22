United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.45 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $26.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

